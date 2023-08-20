Kanye West wife Bianca Censori comes from 'family of gangsters'

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, belongs to the family of gangsters.



The Melbourne architect is rumouredly the daughter of Elia Censori, who was convicted for the possession of drugs.

Daily Mail reveals: "Bianca's father Elia 'Leo' Censori did hard jail time after being convicted in 1982 on a charge of possessing a prohibited import (heroin) and sentenced to five years with a minimum of three."

"Leo is the brother of Eris Censori - a notorious gangland killer once dubbed 'Melbourne's Al Capone,'" the outlet adds.

"Eris was sentenced to death in Western Australia for a murder, but the sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment," it notes.

The information comes as Bianca is said to be the 'boss' in her relationship with Kanye.

"Bianca takes his calls and pretty much runs the show. She makes really great decisions that benefit Ye, Yeezy and ultimately her, everyone in his circle feels they are the hit duo and perfect for each other," an insider reveals.

