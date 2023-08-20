 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori comes from 'family of gangsters'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, belongs to the family of gangsters.

The Melbourne architect is rumouredly the daughter of Elia Censori, who was convicted for the possession of drugs.

Daily Mail reveals: "Bianca's father Elia 'Leo' Censori did hard jail time after being convicted in 1982 on a charge of possessing a prohibited import (heroin) and sentenced to five years with a minimum of three."

"Leo is the brother of Eris Censori - a notorious gangland killer once dubbed 'Melbourne's Al Capone,'" the outlet adds.

"Eris was sentenced to death in Western Australia for a murder, but the sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment," it notes.

The information comes as Bianca is said to be the 'boss' in her relationship with Kanye.

"Bianca takes his calls and pretty much runs the show. She makes really great decisions that benefit Ye, Yeezy and ultimately her, everyone in his circle feels they are the hit duo and perfect for each other," an insider reveals.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian knows she should have 'healed' before dating Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian knows she should have 'healed' before dating Pete Davidson
Prince Harry remains King Charles' 'darling boy'

Prince Harry remains King Charles' 'darling boy'
Ariana Grande's debut album 'Yours Truly' returns with a bang on its 10th anniversary video

Ariana Grande's debut album 'Yours Truly' returns with a bang on its 10th anniversary
The Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover

The Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover
Bradley Cooper is 'lucky' to survive without drugs, alcohol for '19 years'

Bradley Cooper is 'lucky' to survive without drugs, alcohol for '19 years'
'The Nun' actress Bonnie Aarons alleges Warner Bros underpaid her, files lawsuit video

'The Nun' actress Bonnie Aarons alleges Warner Bros underpaid her, files lawsuit
Kevin and Danielle Jonas reveal the biggest challenge of parenthood

Kevin and Danielle Jonas reveal the biggest challenge of parenthood

John Stamos shares sweet throwback videos of birthday bashes with iconic actors

John Stamos shares sweet throwback videos of birthday bashes with iconic actors

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use ‘chaos, crisis’ as crutch video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use ‘chaos, crisis’ as crutch
Kanye West is ‘too much’ for Kim Kardashian after Bianca Censori wedding video

Kanye West is ‘too much’ for Kim Kardashian after Bianca Censori wedding
Kimora Lee Simmons pens touching tribute to celebrate daughter’s 21st birthday

Kimora Lee Simmons pens touching tribute to celebrate daughter’s 21st birthday

Alice Cooper says he once told Jonny Depp to remake ‘The War of the Roses’ with Amber Heard

Alice Cooper says he once told Jonny Depp to remake ‘The War of the Roses’ with Amber Heard