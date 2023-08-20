Luke Bryan triumphantly returns to touring after illness-induced hiatus

Luke Bryan, the acclaimed country singer and American Idol judge, recently returned to touring after cancelling four of his concerts due to a lengthy illness. He performed at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati.



Addressing his audience at the occasion, Luke explained that he had lost a tremendous amount of money due to the cancellation of four of his concerts.

The singer said, "Finally, my voice is back. I am not 100 per cent, but y'all's a-- ain't 100 per cent either."

He quipped, "I looked at y'all's medical records, and I know you all have some weird sneaky sh*t going on too."

He added, "I need you all to buy an extra couple of T-shirts as I have lost a tremendous amount of money over the past couple of weeks," reports Fox News.

Luke said that he would be doing a live auction as he needed to sell all his deer corn and 14 fishing rods.

The country star added that he had never cancelled any of his tours in his life, adding, "You really learn there's some a--- out there in the world."

Luke also thanked his fans for their continuous support and quipped, "Since you are all so supportive, I am going to cancel the tour," and then performed his But I Got a Beer in My Hand.