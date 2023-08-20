 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Luke Bryan triumphantly returns to touring after illness-induced hiatus

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Luke Bryan triumphantly returns to touring after illness-induced hiatus

Luke Bryan, the acclaimed country singer and American Idol judge, recently returned to touring after cancelling four of his concerts due to a lengthy illness. He performed at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati.

Addressing his audience at the occasion, Luke explained that he had lost a tremendous amount of money due to the cancellation of four of his concerts.

The singer said, "Finally, my voice is back. I am not 100 per cent, but y'all's a-- ain't 100 per cent either."

He quipped, "I looked at y'all's medical records, and I know you all have some weird sneaky sh*t going on too."

He added, "I need you all to buy an extra couple of T-shirts as I have lost a tremendous amount of money over the past couple of weeks," reports Fox News.

Luke said that he would be doing a live auction as he needed to sell all his deer corn and 14 fishing rods.

The country star added that he had never cancelled any of his tours in his life, adding, "You really learn there's some a--- out there in the world."

Luke also thanked his fans for their continuous support and quipped, "Since you are all so supportive, I am going to cancel the tour," and then performed his But I Got a Beer in My Hand.

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner's mock presidential run resurfaces as daughter Khloe shares campaign banner video

Kris Jenner's mock presidential run resurfaces as daughter Khloe shares campaign banner
Katie Price explains decision to abandon £2 million 'Mucky Mansion' video

Katie Price explains decision to abandon £2 million 'Mucky Mansion'
Meghan Markle ready to 'rise from the ashes' like 'phoenix' with big screen return

Meghan Markle ready to 'rise from the ashes' like 'phoenix' with big screen return
Piers Morgan upset Prince William is not attending 'Women's Cup Final': 'Ridiculous'

Piers Morgan upset Prince William is not attending 'Women's Cup Final': 'Ridiculous'
Lady Gaga unveils nostalgic merch collection to honour 15th anniversary of 'The Fame' video

Lady Gaga unveils nostalgic merch collection to honour 15th anniversary of 'The Fame'
Kim Kardashian knows she should have 'healed' before dating Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian knows she should have 'healed' before dating Pete Davidson
Prince Harry remains King Charles' 'darling boy'

Prince Harry remains King Charles' 'darling boy'
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori comes from 'family of gangsters' video

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori comes from 'family of gangsters'
Ariana Grande's debut album 'Yours Truly' returns with a bang on its 10th anniversary video

Ariana Grande's debut album 'Yours Truly' returns with a bang on its 10th anniversary
The Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover

The Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover
Bradley Cooper is 'lucky' to survive without drugs, alcohol for '19 years'

Bradley Cooper is 'lucky' to survive without drugs, alcohol for '19 years'
'The Nun' actress Bonnie Aarons alleges Warner Bros underpaid her, files lawsuit video

'The Nun' actress Bonnie Aarons alleges Warner Bros underpaid her, files lawsuit