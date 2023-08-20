 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
‘You don't look 60’: John Stamos’ adorable son Billy, 5, tells him he looks ‘baby’

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Billy, born in 2018, is John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHughs only child
Billy, born in 2018, is John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh's only child

John Stamos is commemorating his 60th birthday by enjoying valuable moments with his son. The Full House star, along with his five-year-old son named William "Billy" Stamos, offered a glimpse into their heartwarming day on Saturday.

In an adorable video shared to Instagram, Stamos and Billy can be seen laying together in a bed as the actor asks his son, "Do you know how happy I am that I turned 60, and I have such a wonderful son like you?" to which Billy replies, "So happy."

Later in the video, Billy sweetly tells his famous dad, "You don't look 60. You look baby." In response, Stamos says, "How old do I look? How old do you really think I look?" which prompts Billy to reiterate, "Baby. And also, you're 60."

Stamos then asks Billy, "Do you think about me in your prayers?" in the clip. "Of course," he sweetly responds.

The video concludes with a collection of cherished family moments, accompanied by audio featuring Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka delivering his iconic line to Charlie Bucket at the conclusion of the film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, "Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he always wanted — He lived happily ever after."

"I’m right where I’m supposed to be at 60! Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love," Stamos captioned the sweet father-son video. "I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life."

Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed their only son, Billy, into the world in April 2018.

