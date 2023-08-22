Meghan Markle is ‘scratching around’ for money: ‘A-list aren’t interested’

Meghan Markle’s alleged bid to continually ‘scratch around’ for money has just come under the radar of experts, after her A-lister snub made headlines.

Admissions about the real reason no Alister seemingly wants to associate with Meghan Markle has been leaked by royal commentator and socialite Lady Colin Campbell.

She broke all of this down during her interview with Dan Wootton, for GB News.

In the midst of this chat, she touched upon Meghan’s dwindling supply of A-lister contacts and branded the alleged endeavor a ‘waste of time’.

This is because Ms Campbell is of the opinion that “Meghan has been spurned by all A-listers.:

Especially now more than ever because “she has to associate with people who she is scratching around, trying to make some money with.”

During the course of her interview, Ms Campbell also went as far as to add, “Before Meghan met Harry, she was an ‘influencer’, and now she is back to square one.”

But “after everything, she is back to square one, and there is no prospect of cultivating the A-listers.”

And that is allegedly why “The A-list aren’t interested in having anything to do with her anymore,” she also added before signing off form the converastion.