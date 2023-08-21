New documentary on Prince Andrew premiers

Secrets of Prince Andrew, a new documentary on the life of King Charles' brother Prince Andrew, premiered on A&E on Monday.



Writing about the documentary, Yahoo Entertainment editor Suzy Byrne wrote Andrew remains hopeful that he'll one day resume his royal duties.



The documentary examines Andrew's friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the sex scandal involving him and Virginia Giuffre, and his controversial BBC interview.

Byrne wrote, "The two-part special also looks at the bigger picture of the Duke of York's life as the favorite son of Queen Elizabeth II, the touted eligible bachelor ("Randy Andy"), the war hero and the missteps under his ever-shifting position within the family as "spare" to now-King Charles."

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment the executive producer James Goldston said, "I think he does still hope he can be restored to royal life and he can play a full part in the royal family. However unlikely that may seem."

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages over the sex scandal.