Miley Cyrus siblings find Tish Cyrus romance with Dominic Purcell hard to accept

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Miley Cyrus’ siblings, Noah and Braison Cyrus, snubbed their mom Tish Cyrus’ wedding with Dominic Purcell for Walmart shopping.

The All Falls Down singer and Heels actor reportedly had a hard time after Tish moved on with the Prison Break actor following her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus post 20-year relationship.

However, an insider told Page Six that the 56-year-old has no grudge against them as she knows how hard it is for kids to see their mom moving on with some other man.

“Tish will always love her kids no matter what,” the source said. “She understands divorce might be challenging especially when she and Billy Ray [Cyrus] had been together for so long.”

Tish tied the knot with Dominic in an intimate ceremony in Malibu in the presence of her three eldest children, Brandi, Trace and Miley.

“Tish has never pushed her relationship with Dominic on any of her children and that’s not something she would ever do,” the insider added.

“She gets that it’s an adjustment for the whole family and doesn’t expect everyone to be on board every step of the way.”

The source went on to add that Tish “understands it’s possible that it may not be easy seeing her move on,” adding that she “just hopes everyone sees how happy Dominic makes her.”

Even though Tish, who shares five kids with Billy, is trying to understand her kids’ feelings, she is still “sad the family are at odds over her and Billy Ray’s respective romances,” the insider said referring to Billy's fiancée, singer Firerose.

“She’s trying not to give it too much energy and hopes it will ride itself out over time,” the source noted. “It’s fairly well established that Noah and Braison have had a very tough time seeing their mom settle down with Dominic.”

