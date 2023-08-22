 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Royal fans react as Prince William refuses to meet Harry for ‘peace talks’

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Royal fans have reacted to the reports Prince William refused to meet his estranged brother Prince Harry for 'peace talks'.

Commenting on the Daily Express report titled: “No chance for Harry 'peace talks' as William refuses to meet his brother,” a royal fan said, “Harry has yet to learn his lesson. He is too old for all his 'little tantrums'."

“Harry needs to crawl on his hands and knees for forgiveness, but, not expect it. until he can prove himself.? If Harry is not prepared for that - just go away.”

Another commented, “A lost cause, move on!”

The third fan said, “William has a family and a monarchy to defend and to be responsible for. Harry and Meghan have shown they are completely without boundaries, a sense of responsibility or commonsense, and are certainly not to be trusted to remain loyal and discreet about whatever exchanges might occur if the brothers were to speak.

“Caution is the only sensible pathway in this case; foolish Harry has brought it all upon himself, and shows no remorse and has taken no responsibility for his actions.”

“Harry wants freedom... to do and say what he likes. He's paying the price and learning that every action has consequences. I hope he thinks it was worth it.”

