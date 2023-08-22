Prime Video 'Bambai Meri Jaan release' date revealed

Amazon Prime Video is all set to introduce a new crime drama in their hit crime drama catalogue: Bambai Meri Jaan.

On its official handle, the streamer teased the fans about the much-awaited underworld crime series and captioned the post, "The edge of your seat was made for a story like this!.”

But, the OTT platform stopped short of providing a date for the series; however, a tipster tattled to PinkVilla that the gritty drama will be rollout in September 2023.



Starring an ensemble cast, including versatile Kay Kay Menon, the show is based on the turmoil period when the underworld mobs dominated the streets of the metropolitan city.

Reportedly based on the investigative journalist S. Hussain Zaidi’s 2012 book, Dongri To Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. The fast-paced thriller is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar while created and directed by Rensil D'Silva and Shujaat Saudagar.

Meanwhile, the informed sources also told the outlet about the cast details, including Avinash Tiwary as notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim while Menon will be seen in the crime lord’s father role, Ibrahim Kaskar, the ex-Crime Branch police constable.