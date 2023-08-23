 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Prince William feels ‘painfully betrayed’: ‘It’s literally his worst nightmare’

King Charles’ olive branch to Prince Harry has caused Prince William to feel ‘heavily betrayed’.

Admissions about it all have been shared by a close pal of the Prince of Wales.

He broke everything down in his interview with GB News.

During the course of that interview, the close friend recalled the ‘original betrayal’ Prince Harry’s docuseries Harry & Meghan caused before adding, “He feels utterly betrayed by what Harry wrote about him in the book [Spare] and said about him on Netflix.”

This has come as a major shock, especially since “they were very close growing up so it has been very painful for William.”

However, “ultimately what can he do? Just look at Spare,” the close pal also went as far as to say during the course of his interview.

“It’s literally William’s worst nightmare. It is a total violation of his privacy” and “on top of that, Harry has criticised Kate and the way he is bringing up his children.”

These claims have come amid claims of ‘peace talks’ between King Charles and Prince Harry.

According to a source close to the Royal Family, “King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September, which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Düsseldorf.”

“The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20, so [he] has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son.”

“Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak.”

