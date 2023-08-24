Michael Mann admits Chris Hemsworth's hacker film 'failure'

Michael Mann admits Chris Hemsworth hacker movie 'failure'

After 8 years of Blackhat, Michael Mann is again ready to test his skills on the big screens with the upcoming Ferrari. But the after-effects of the 2015's widely-panned flick are still visible in his tone.

Talking to Variety, the well-established director admitted his mistake, "It's my responsibility," noting the Chris Hemsworth-led movie was not well-thought when it went into production, "The script was not ready to shoot."

Based on the hacking genre, the critically acclaimed Heat filmmaker, however, defended the movie's theme, "The subject may have been ahead of the curve because there were a number of people who thought this was all fantasy," he continued. "Wrong. Everything is stone-cold accurate."

It wasn't the first time Mann voiced his dissatisfaction with the Universal Pictures' project.

In the 2015 Indiewire interview, the 80-year-old said, "I wasn't 100% happy with it," adding, "It was a challenging film to do because the ambition of the film was to an event-driven narrative and develop characters within scenes, but had a very rapid narrative with rhythms imitative of how fast our world moves today in the digital information age. So, this is why I intentionally had a rapidly driving plotline."

Meanwhile, Blackhat was a dud at the box office, netting merely $19.7 million against a budget of $70 million. The critics also blasted the movie, especially the muscular Chris casting as a brainy hacker.