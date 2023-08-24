 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Michael Mann admits Chris Hemsworth's hacker film 'failure'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Michael Mann admits Chris Hemsworth hacker movie failure
Michael Mann admits Chris Hemsworth hacker movie 'failure'

After 8 years of Blackhat, Michael Mann is again ready to test his skills on the big screens with the upcoming Ferrari. But the after-effects of the 2015's widely-panned flick are still visible in his tone.

Talking to Variety, the well-established director admitted his mistake, "It's my responsibility," noting the Chris Hemsworth-led movie was not well-thought when it went into production, "The script was not ready to shoot."

Based on the hacking genre, the critically acclaimed Heat filmmaker, however, defended the movie's theme, "The subject may have been ahead of the curve because there were a number of people who thought this was all fantasy," he continued. "Wrong. Everything is stone-cold accurate."

It wasn't the first time Mann voiced his dissatisfaction with the Universal Pictures' project. 

In the 2015 Indiewire interview, the 80-year-old said, "I wasn't 100% happy with it," adding, "It was a challenging film to do because the ambition of the film was to an event-driven narrative and develop characters within scenes, but had a very rapid narrative with rhythms imitative of how fast our world moves today in the digital information age. So, this is why I intentionally had a rapidly driving plotline."

Meanwhile, Blackhat was a dud at the box office, netting merely $19.7 million against a budget of $70 million. The critics also blasted the movie, especially the muscular Chris casting as a brainy hacker.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber admits he was ‘reckless’ with Selena Gomez amid whirlwind romance

Justin Bieber admits he was ‘reckless’ with Selena Gomez amid whirlwind romance

Amber Heard dodges serious legal charges after losing Johnny Depp lawsuit

Amber Heard dodges serious legal charges after losing Johnny Depp lawsuit
Miley Cyrus ‘frustrated’ over toxic clash between siblings and mom Tish Cyrus video

Miley Cyrus ‘frustrated’ over toxic clash between siblings and mom Tish Cyrus
Inside Tom Brady, Irina Shayk ‘fast’ moving romance: ‘They’re super compatible’

Inside Tom Brady, Irina Shayk ‘fast’ moving romance: ‘They’re super compatible’
Kanye West ‘using mind control’ on Bianca Censori?

Kanye West ‘using mind control’ on Bianca Censori?
Why did Christopher Nolan apologize to Florence Pugh?

Why did Christopher Nolan apologize to Florence Pugh?
'The Equalizer' director shares key update on series future

'The Equalizer' director shares key update on series future

Angelina Jolie controversial tattoos are about ex Brad Pitt? Find out here

Angelina Jolie controversial tattoos are about ex Brad Pitt? Find out here

Britney Spears has ‘no intention’ to reconnect with dad Jamie Spears at any cost

Britney Spears has ‘no intention’ to reconnect with dad Jamie Spears at any cost

Hailey Bieber forced Justin Bieber to fire long-term manager Scooter Braun? video

Hailey Bieber forced Justin Bieber to fire long-term manager Scooter Braun?
'Fast and Furious' writer David Ayer expresses frustration over lack of recognition

'Fast and Furious' writer David Ayer expresses frustration over lack of recognition
Margot Robbie's acting excellence earns Hollywood veteran's respect

Margot Robbie's acting excellence earns Hollywood veteran's respect