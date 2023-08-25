Royal fans react as Meghan Markle 'actively avoids' returning to Britain with Prince Harry

Royal fans have expressed their views after reports Meghan Markle is 'actively avoiding' returning to Britain with Prince Harry next month.



Prince Harry and Meghan’s office has confirmed that the Duke of Sussex will attend the entire Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf after his short stay in London.

“Meghan will not be in London with him and will join Harry in Germany later in the week.”

Royal expert Chris Ship also confirmed this on Twitter.

Reacting to it, another royal expert Richard Eden commented “Fascinating that Meghan appears to be actively avoiding returning to Britain with Prince Harry when he visits. Royal.”

The report was also published in the New York Post titled, “Prince Harry set to return to the UK solo ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary.”

Commenting on it, royal fans shared their reactions.

One fan commented, “Meghan will never step foot in the UK again and she will never let her children either. That is exactly how narcissists work. They divide families and they punish those that do not give them what they want. “

Another said, “Well no surprise there. I guess she doesn't ever want to show her face again given Oprah, Netflix and Spare and I'm sure the Royals are relieved she always has some prior commitment.

“Sad Harry can't be with his family to acknowledge the anniversary of the Queen's death because he's burned bridges. What a mess.”

The third said, “Not that I think Harry will reconcile with anybody any time soon but I don’t think Meghan will ever be invited back to anything royal forever.”