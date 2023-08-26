Princess Diana horrible death to be ‘carefully’ dramatized in ‘The Crown,’ fans react

Princess Diana tragic death will be featured in the forthcoming season of hit Netflix series, The Crown, but with utmost sensitivity and carefulness, promised show’s producers.

After fans of the former Princess of Wales objected on the possible portrayal of her death scene in the sixth season of the historical drama, makers have vowed to handle the act with “thoughtfulness.”

Wreckage of Princess Diana car after fatal crash

Diana along with her alleged lover Dodi Fayed met a horrible accident at the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris in the early hours of August 31, 1997, and were soon pronounced dead.

The show, chronicling the lives of members of the Royal family, will show the car crash in the series but will mainly focus on “the moments leading up to it and the aftermath.”

At the Edinburgh International Conference Centre at Edinburgh TV Festival, executive producer Suzanne Mackie, who was part of the panel, discussed fans’ concerns.

“The show might be big and noisy, but we're not. We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people,” she said.

“And so there was a very, very careful, long, long, long conversation about how we do it - and I hope, you know, the audience will judge it in the end, but I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.”

“[Elizabeth] was so thoughtful, considerate and loved Diana,” she added of Elizabeth Debicki, who portrayed Diana’s role in season 5. “So there was a huge amount of respect from us all.”

“I hope that's evident when you see it,” she said.

Fans of Princess Diana react to ‘The Crown’ makers' promise over her death scene

Fans of the show were somewhat disappointed as they expressed their views on X (formerly Twitter), asking the show makers to be “honest” what really happened that night.

“In other words they won't mention she was assassinated,” one fan assumed while another added, “By leaving out all evidence of foul play.”

“Why, why have they made this promise, and who actually ask for it,” one user asked as another shared, “Why? Being murdered in a tunnel is far from delicate. Just handle it honestly.”

Another demanded, “It should be treated honestly... not delicately.”



