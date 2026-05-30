Hilaria Baldwin reveals what keeps marriage with Alec Baldwin strong

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin opened up about their marriage, family life, and the age gap that has long fueled public curiosity.

Hilaria joked about their dynamic in a recent interview with Daily Mail, quipping, “Take a 27-year-old yoga instructor married to a rich and famous older man — it sounds ridiculous. It sounds like a bad SNL sketch. It worked out luckily, but we poke fun at each other in our family all the time.”

The couple, who wed in a lavish New York church ceremony in 2012, have since welcomed seven children together: Carmen, 12, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 9, Romeo, 8, Eduardo, 5, Maria Lucia, 5, and Ilaria, 3.

Alec also shares daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Despite the chaos of raising a large family, Hilaria said they prioritize date nights, usually involving dinner at home or out.

“There’s been so much chaos in our lives, so much of it wonderful, some horrible things but we’ve managed to figure it out,” she reflected.

Alec praised his wife as a “very special person,” recalling their first meeting.

He said, “…she was unknown; she wasn’t a famous person. She was a hard worker and I really admired that. She’s beautiful beyond measure, inside and out.”

The Beetlejuice actor admitted he now prefers staying home with his family, “For me, I don’t want to leave my home anymore. I want to stay home and do nothing and be with the kids.”

Hilaria has addressed their age gap candidly in past interviews, noting, “There are certain things where I have to look at him and say, ‘He has 26 more years of experience.’ And sometimes that’s a flex, and sometimes that means that we need to do a little therapy.”