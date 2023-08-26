Miley Cyrus celebrates past in latest music video 'Used to Be Young'

 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Miley Cyrus is embracing her past as she looks ahead to what lies ahead.

In her most recent music video for the new single "Used to Be Young," the artist, who rose to fame through Disney Channel, reflects on personal growth. She is seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse shirt beneath a shimmering, vibrant red corset.

Cyrus, now identified as X, shared her thoughts about the song's significance on Twitter before its Friday premiere. She wrote, "This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future."

Expressing her gratitude towards her devoted fanbase, she acknowledged their role in making her dreams a reality. She continued, "I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you. Truly, Miley."

Longtime fans may recall that Miley Cyrus kickstarted her career as an actress on Disney Channel's television series "Hannah Montana." The show, which debuted in 2006, chronicled the life of Miley Stewart, a teenager from a small town who led a secret double life as the famous pop star Hannah Montana in Los Angeles. The series concluded in 2011 after airing 98 episodes.

