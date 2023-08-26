Prince Harry planning ‘Sussex 2.0, 3.0’: ‘Returning to regular programming’

Prince Harry is about to find his face plastered all around social media, and experts have started to question whether “his demi-tour could be just the ticket to turn things around for the Sussexes.”

Because “We are about to see original flavour Harry return to the fore, with the duke doing charity, connecting with veterans and service personnel and taking to the polo ground to swing a mallet about the place.”

“This is exactly his milieu, the sort of territory where he made his name, back in the days when he was still allowed to use his HRH and the Buckingham Palace pool.”

Not to mention, “These trips could serve as a perfectly-timed reminder about why, for years, the duke often pipped his grandmother, the late Queen, to the post as the most popular member of the royal family; a reminder about how charming, warm and joyful Harry can be.”

Not to mention, “this could – could mind you – be a return to regular programming after years of Sad Harry.”

Because in the past, “we have Sad Harry, the interviews, Sad Harry, the TV show, and Sad Harry, the book.”

“At some stage, somewhere along the line, things tipped from an entirely understandable and arguably healthy unburdening and a natural desire to explain the couple’s actions to wallowing, marinating-in-hurts broken record,” Ms Elser later chimed in to say.

“So, are we about to witness the launch of Sussex 2.0, 3.0, 4.0? Have the last few months just been a challenging blip in what will ultimately be a great success story?” she also asked.