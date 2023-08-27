Vin Diesel's nostalgic throwback: A colorful encounter with Deepika Padukone in India

Vin Diesel seems to be missing the culturally rich South Asian state of India, as he surprised his fans by posting a throwback picture with Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone during his visit to India.



Taking to Instagram, Vin went down memory lane and posted a picture with Deepika that featured both stars sitting in an auto rickshaw that appeared to be colourfully decorated according to South Asian culture.

The Fast and Furious star captioned the post, "So grateful and blessed, to have travelled to so many wonderful countries, like India... and to experience their beautiful cultures... a lucky kid from New York. Haha. All love, Always.”

According to Mid-day, the fans of Hollywood stalwart and Bollywood sensation took to the comment section to express their love for their favourite stars.



One of the fans posted a hilarious comment, "Vin Diesel rash driving this autorickshaw. Deepika: Aiyyo!! Be careful!! Mere appa ka favourite gaadi (My father's favourite car) (crying emoji)."

Another one expressed, "The next fast and furious 11 with auto." A third one said, "All the money you got in your phone ain't got no storage on it."