 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears shares cryptic message on Instagram following divorce filing

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Britney Spears shares cryptic message on Instagram following divorce filing

Britney Spears, whose marriage with estranged husband Sam Asghari is on the rocks as the latter has filed for divorce, has now issued a thinly veiled warning.

Britney took to Instagram and posted a picture featuring herself in a black trench coat with her hands in its pockets, pairing it with a zipper shirt. The singer appears a lot younger, and the picture is a throwback to her 2002 photoshoot with Guzman.

The 41-year-old popstar captioned her picture, "F**k with me... I dare you." The post comes after Sam Asghari announced his split from Britney and filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. 

However, it was also reported that he has accused the hitmaker of being unfaithful in their marriage, according to the Mirror.

Taking to Instagram, Sam posted, "After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always. Sh** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone, including the media, to be kind and thoughtful."

Since then, Britney has been spotted twice with a mystery man for a late-night meal run. 

More From Entertainment:

'Fast & Furious' star Tyrese Gibson's new song takes aim at ex-wife amid child support battle

'Fast & Furious' star Tyrese Gibson's new song takes aim at ex-wife amid child support battle
Dalton Gomez emerges in public amidst split from Ariana Grande video

Dalton Gomez emerges in public amidst split from Ariana Grande
Bob Barker, host of 'The Price Is Right', passes away at 99

Bob Barker, host of 'The Price Is Right', passes away at 99
Miley Cyrus unveils nostalgic series 'Used To Be Young' inspired by new single

Miley Cyrus unveils nostalgic series 'Used To Be Young' inspired by new single
Hollywood Funnyman Kevin Hart responds with laughter to injury after race mishap

Hollywood Funnyman Kevin Hart responds with laughter to injury after race mishap
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need Hollywood’s version of a 'booster seat’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need Hollywood’s version of a 'booster seat’
Vin Diesel's nostalgic throwback: A colorful encounter with Deepika Padukone in India video

Vin Diesel's nostalgic throwback: A colorful encounter with Deepika Padukone in India
Meghan Markle’s received a ‘fresh new snub’ via the ‘edit button’

Meghan Markle’s received a ‘fresh new snub’ via the ‘edit button’
Bianca Censori's outfits suggest Kanye West unable to get over Kim Kardashian

Bianca Censori's outfits suggest Kanye West unable to get over Kim Kardashian

Prince Harry sees King Charles as ‘useless dad’ housing ‘snakepit of egos’

Prince Harry sees King Charles as ‘useless dad’ housing ‘snakepit of egos’
Man approaches court after being injured during preparation for The Weeknd concert

Man approaches court after being injured during preparation for The Weeknd concert
Meghan Markle’s done ‘more damage to the monarchy’ than an executioner

Meghan Markle’s done ‘more damage to the monarchy’ than an executioner