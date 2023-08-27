Britney Spears shares cryptic message on Instagram following divorce filing

Britney Spears, whose marriage with estranged husband Sam Asghari is on the rocks as the latter has filed for divorce, has now issued a thinly veiled warning.



Britney took to Instagram and posted a picture featuring herself in a black trench coat with her hands in its pockets, pairing it with a zipper shirt. The singer appears a lot younger, and the picture is a throwback to her 2002 photoshoot with Guzman.

The 41-year-old popstar captioned her picture, "F**k with me... I dare you." The post comes after Sam Asghari announced his split from Britney and filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

However, it was also reported that he has accused the hitmaker of being unfaithful in their marriage, according to the Mirror.



Taking to Instagram, Sam posted, "After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always. Sh** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone, including the media, to be kind and thoughtful."

Since then, Britney has been spotted twice with a mystery man for a late-night meal run.