Pete Davidson reacts to Chase Sui Wonders breakup?

Pete Davidson, who has dated a fair share of A-list celebrities, is accustomed to heartaches. And the latest reports suggest he is doing fine after parting ways with fellow-star-turned-lover Chase Sui Wonders.

One insider confided to Us Weekly that the pair is still on good terms, "There's no bad blood or any hard feelings between them."

The source continued, "Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things," the tipster maintained the former SNL alum is "handling the breakup really well."

Adding, "As he navigates his next chapter, the comedian has leaned on his mother, Amy Waters, and sister, Casey, who 'loved Chase' but 'support whatever decision Pete makes."

The 27-year-old previously discussed their 'sacred' relationship. "[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well.

He's such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing. As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again," she told Nylon Magazine, adding, "We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred."

Met at the 2022 flick Bodies, Bodies, Bodies set, Chase and Pete quickly connected with each other and became lovebirds. But after nine-months long relationship the pair called it quits.