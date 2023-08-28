Miley Cyrus opens up about why touring isn't healthy for her

 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Miley Cyrus has been continuously making headlines since the release of her latest track, Used to Be Young, and she has now opened up about why she thinks touring is unhealthy for her.

Miley, who rose to fame by playing the lead in Disney's Hannah Montana in 2005, has now admitted that the touring side of her job isn't healthy for her as it leaves a lot to be desired.

The acclaimed musician recently posted a video on TikTok in which she said, "Having every day the relationship between you and other humans as subject and observer isn’t healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection."

The 30-year-old Wrecking Ball singer added, "And without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority."

According to the Mirror, Miley also talked about the physical complications she faces during touring, as she quipped, "My appearance dramatically changes the further I get into a tour." 

