Zayn Malik's mother unveils Gigi Hadid's quiet visit to Bradford home

Zayn Malik's mother has disclosed the experience of hosting a covert visit from supermodel Gigi Hadid at her residence in Bradford.

Trisha Malik provided exclusive insights to MailOnline, recollecting the time when the renowned American model made a discreet journey to the northern city while she was in a relationship with the One Direction celebrity. This visit occurred before the couple's separation in 2021.

Trisha, aged 53, shared, "Gigi only came to Bradford once to visit us when she was with Zayn and the whole thing was kept very quiet."

Reflecting on the presence of a supermodel within her home, she commented, "It felt a bit strange having a supermodel in the house but she's very down to earth."

Trisha further expressed, "She's a great girl, I'm still very fond of her and it's a pity that things didn't work out for them but that's life."

Hailing from Bradford herself, Trisha previously pursued a career as a halal chef at a local primary school's kitchen, a profession she retired from after Zayn achieved substantial earnings through One Direction. His net worth is approximated at £40 million.

Trisha's lineage involves her parents operating a pub within the city. Her life trajectory took a turn when she encountered Yasser, whom she married and converted to Islam for.

Zayn, aged 30, along with his sisters Saffa, Walihya, and Doniya, was nurtured by Trisha and her husband Yaser.