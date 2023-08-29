 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Zendaya wants to leave comfort zone behind amid career boom

Zendaya is usually seen on the big screens in “good guys” roles. But she wanted to switch to the opposite side, where negativity prevails, in a bid to leave her comfort zone.

In an interview with Elle, the Spider-Man star said, “I would love to play a villain of sorts. Tap into that evil, supervillain vibe. Whatever that manifests in, I don’t think necessarily in a superhero sense but in an emotional sense. I feel like I usually play the good guy, so I’d like to play the bad guy.”

Aside from making a pact with devil roles, the 26-year-old already portrays her fair share of bold characters, like Euphoria.

But the Emmy-winning actor's latest role in Challengers caused quite a ruckus as she has depicted her most 'raunchy side' on the screen to date.

Tackling the question in the interview, the California native said, "From a character perspective, I want to find things that will push me. As I get older, you know," she continued.

"I can't play a teenager for the rest of my life. "I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, "grown-up" role and into that next phase. It was a little bit scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling."

Zendaya added, "'To be like, "Ooh, can I do this?" You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go, 'You know what, **** it."

