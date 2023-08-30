Meghan Markle can become Cinderella bogged down by an ‘evil step-mother’

Experts fear Meghan Markle will end up becoming the Cinderella that is bogged down by an ‘evil step-mother’

Claims of this nature have been issued and presented by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She presented these thoughts in her piece for News.com.au.

In it she touched upon the repercussions of an Instagram return and admitted, “the minute that @Meghan goes live, like a reverse Cinderella scenario, they will be turning themselves back into ordinary pumpkins, no better, no worse than some Bachelor semi-finalist keen to dip their wick into some of that nice teeth-whitening spon-con cashola.”

The converastion also sparked a question from Ms Elser and caused her to ask, “Do Harry and Meghan really want to trail down this same tack-a-rama, Sussexes-for-sale path?”

Because “the danger of the Duchess of Sussex suddenly cropping up on Instagram to spruik luxury watches or to be the face of Dior or to promote the health benefits of hemp milk is that it will just look like the blatant money grab that it is.”