Netflix’s ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ wins over viewers after getting mixed reviews

Who Is Erin Carter? seems to have had an interesting journey in terms of audience reception. Despite initially receiving negative reviews from critics who criticized its dialogue, it appears that the show has managed to capture the attention of Netflix viewers.

The thriller, starring Evin Ahmad in the lead role, has garnered positive reactions from viewers on platforms like Twitter.

The show's plot revolves around a secretive teacher named Erin Carter, whose past catches up with her despite her attempt to start anew with her family in Spain.

Despite its rocky start with critical reviews, the series has generated a significant buzz and excitement among its audience, as evident from their comments on social media.

This situation is not uncommon in the entertainment industry, where sometimes shows or movies that receive mixed or negative critical reviews still manage to find a dedicated and appreciative audience among viewers.

One impressed viewer wrote on Twitter: “Started Who is Erin Carter? On Netflix and couldn’t leave my laptop till I finished it. It was brilliant!”

Responding to it, a second viewer wrote: “I concur. A roller coaster.”

