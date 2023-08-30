 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
David Beckham popularity among American women makes Victoria Beckham ‘insecure’

David Beckham has been enjoying his time in the United States along with his wife Victoria Beckham as the co-owner of Inter Miami Football Club.

While the former football legend is making his mark on America’s football scene, his wife has grown “insecure” because of his popularity among women.

The fashion designer is sad to leave Miami, an insider told Heat Magazine, however, she is happy to go back to U.K. to save her husband from women drooling over him like he is “single.”

The source said, “Vic’s slightly intimidated by how beautiful and stylish the women are – and how outrageously they flirt.”

“She’s glued to David’s side at events because she can see the women making a beeline for him,” the insider said of the couple, who are parents to four kids.

“Of course, Victoria trusts him completely,” the insider continued, “but she can’t help but feel nervous that some of these women treat him like he’s a single man.”

“She’s been standing there before when women have given him their number. It’s shocking for her to see how full-on they can be.”

