Nicole Kidman offers glimpses into the garden of her Nashville mansion

Nicole Kidman, the acclaimed Australian actress, has offered a glimpse into the exquisite garden of her Nashville mansion, where she resides with her spouse, Keith Urban, and their two children - Sunday Rose, aged 14, and Faith Margaret, aged 12.

The 56-year-old Oscar winner was photographed holding a bouquet of freshly plucked roses while lamenting the conclusion of the summer season.

Donning an elegant summer dress with a thigh-high slit, the star of "Moulin Rouge!" showcased her well-toned legs. In the caption accompanying the image, Kidman expressed her sentiment: 'Last of the summer roses.'

Subsequently, the Hollywood luminary shared an additional photograph featuring a white rose, accompanied by the caption: "Fresh out of my garden."

Another picture depicted the "The Hours" actress affectionately embracing her pet dog, along with her note explaining, "I know he looks uncomfortable but he loves sleeping like this."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban primarily reside in their Nashville mansion; however, they frequently retreat to their Sydney penthouse when in Australia.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Keith Urban disclosed how he and Nicole manage to juggle their high-profile careers with their family life.

"It's balanced, so it means it goes out of balance sometimes, and we just put it back in balance," he explained. Urban elaborated that while it's not a flawless process, they remain committed to their efforts in finding the right equilibrium. "It's never perfectly in balance, but we get it back on track," he added.

The couple have been married since 2006. The ceremony took place in the Sydney suburb of Manly, a year after meeting at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles.

