Prince Harry recalls when he 'hung up' on his army uniform, still 'runs in blood'

Prince Harry so touching upon the time he was asked to hang up his military uniform.

Speaking on the third episode of his Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus, the Duke of Sussex talks about the time he gave up his uniform in the army.

Harry said: "But, thank you for putting so much into this, right? You did it every day, wearing [a] uniform and for some reason or another, that uniform had to be hung up.

He added: "That service that runs in your blood, in our blood, that never leaves the body. It's there."

Elsewhere on the series, Harry also spoke about making his 'family proud.'

Speaking to the competitors of the games, the Duke said: "So when you are out there, kicking ass, trying to win a medal, or just having fun, and making your family incredibly proud.



Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus has dropped on Netflix on August 30. The series are released ahead of this year’s Invictus Games to be scheduled at Düsseldorf, Germany.