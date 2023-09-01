Salma Hayek shares enchanting encounter with rare blue moon from plane

Salma Hayek recently shared an exciting experience with her fans as she witnessed a mesmerizing and captivating celestial marvel from the vantage point of a plane.

The actress took to Instagram to share with her fans that she saw a blue moon while on a flight with her daughter. She posted a snapshot of the jaw-dropping view of the blue moon, a phenomenon that occurs when two full moons grace the skies within a single calendar month.

Salma captioned her post, "I got to experience the rare blue moon up in the sky last night on a plane with my daughter. Where were you? And who were you with? Me toco disfrutar la rara luna azul desde el cielo en un avión con mi hija Donde estabas tu? Y con quién?"

Her fans quickly took to the comment section to answer the questions asked by her in the caption of her post.

One of the fans wrote, "Spectacular!! Magical experience. I was in my house waiting for 12:00 am to receive my son's birthday, which is today.. how wonderful true. A beautiful hug."

A second fan wrote, "Got to see it with a friend in the car! Super special, and we pulled over to take the pics."

A third fan said, "I was at home on my back porch. I told several people to look at it, but enjoyed it solo."