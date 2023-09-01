Selena Gomez NOT ‘high maintenance’ but has dating ‘standards’: 'Not ashamed'

Selena Gomez NOT ‘high maintenance’ but she has ‘standards’ when it comes to dating

Selena Gomez opened up about her “standards” while looking for a man to date as she insisted that she is not “high maintenance.”

The Only Murders in the Building star said she is not “ashamed” for having some standards when it comes to going out with man, which boys often confused with her being very demanding.

During an appearance on SiriusXM, the Disney alum got candid about her requirements for dating, saying, "I think I have standards.”

“And I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance," she continued. "I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'"

"You gotta be cool, man," she said while clarifying, "Not cool in the sense that people think you're cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you."

Gomez then went on to talk about embracing singledom, while noting that she does not want a relationship to end her insecurities.

"I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that,” the Calm Down hitmaker said.

“But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be," Gomez added.