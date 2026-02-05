A$AP Rocky gives surprising response to question about Rihanna marriage

A$AP Rocky decides to keep it secret when it comes to his relationship with Rihanna.

The rapper, 37, avoided a direct answer about whether he is married to singer while appearing on the February 4 episode of Julian Shapiro-Barnum’s Celebrity Substitute.

The series features public school students interviewing famous guests.

When one child asked if he was married to Rihanna, Rocky smiled and replied, "That’s an interesting question that you asked," before jokingly offering to swap places with her.

"You want Rihanna, huh?" Rocky said. "Well you got me. You got me today."

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and Rihanna went public with their relationship in November 2020. The couple share three children: sons RZA Athelston, 3, and Riot Rose, 2, and daughter Rocki Irish, 5 months. Their youngest child was born last September.

During the episode, Rocky also shared how music plays a big role at home.

"I play my children all sorts of genres, so from Michael Jackson’s old, classic stuff to psychedelic music and the Beatles, of course, right? A lot of reggae," he said. "We live in a musical household, so it’s very diverse."

Earlier this month, Rocky called meeting Rihanna for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"She was obviously Rihanna. And I couldn’t get in!” he said, adding, “I was just like, in a daze."

Rocky recently celebrated his fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Rihanna proudly shared the moment online, writing, "Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!”

Speaking to People magazine, the rapper said Rihanna’s support “means everything,” adding, “Family support is just… spousal support, everything.”