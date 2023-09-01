Prince Harry receives exciting news ahead of UK visit

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has received an exciting news ahead of his arrival in Britain next week.



King Charles younger son Harry, who is the founder of the Invictus Games, received the good news days before the Invictus games start in Germany.

The news was shared by the Invictus Games Foundation on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

The foundation says, “The #InvictusGames Foundation and @BetterUp have renewed our partnership and commitment to helping members of the Invictus community through 1:1 coaching.”

It further said, “We are delighted to continue working together and helping members of the WIS community on their recovery journey.”

According to details, BetterUp, the human transformation company, announced the renewed partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation to support members of the Invictus community, made up of service members from around the world who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses.

As an Official Partner of the Invictus Games Foundation, BetterUp provides 1:1 coaching, live group programming, community support and personalized assessments that are created and designed by PhDs and behavioral scientists.