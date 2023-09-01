 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry receives exciting news ahead of UK visit

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 01, 2023

Prince Harry receives exciting news ahead of UK visit
Prince Harry receives exciting news ahead of UK visit

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has received an exciting news ahead of his arrival in Britain next week.

King Charles younger son Harry, who is the founder of the Invictus Games, received the good news days before the Invictus games start in Germany.

The news was shared by the Invictus Games Foundation on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

The foundation says, “The #InvictusGames Foundation and @BetterUp have renewed our partnership and commitment to helping members of the Invictus community through 1:1 coaching.”

It further said, “We are delighted to continue working together and helping members of the WIS community on their recovery journey.”

According to details, BetterUp, the human transformation company, announced the renewed partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation to support members of the Invictus community, made up of service members from around the world who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses.

As an Official Partner of the Invictus Games Foundation, BetterUp provides 1:1 coaching, live group programming, community support and personalized assessments that are created and designed by PhDs and behavioral scientists.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ to avoid Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed intimate scenes, can’t upset Prince Harry video

‘The Crown’ to avoid Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed intimate scenes, can’t upset Prince Harry
Nicki Minaj back in the rap game, drops new single

Nicki Minaj back in the rap game, drops new single
Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner feuding over Spice Girls reunion?

Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner feuding over Spice Girls reunion?
Meghan Markle taking massive risk by walking away from Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle taking massive risk by walking away from Prince Harry
Miley Cyrus dad Billy Ray Cyrus discusses Firerose romance after Tish Cyrus wedding

Miley Cyrus dad Billy Ray Cyrus discusses Firerose romance after Tish Cyrus wedding
Prince Harry’s trying to ‘wrestle back control’: ‘Such an attention seeker’

Prince Harry’s trying to ‘wrestle back control’: ‘Such an attention seeker’
Scooter Braun set to become CEO at BTS’s agency: ‘Not managing myself anymore’

Scooter Braun set to become CEO at BTS’s agency: ‘Not managing myself anymore’
Princess Diana’s brother pays touching tribute to her as royal family stay silent on 26th death anniversary

Princess Diana’s brother pays touching tribute to her as royal family stay silent on 26th death anniversary
Jenna Ortega reacts to ‘malicious’ Johnny Depp dating rumours: ‘Leave us alone’

Jenna Ortega reacts to ‘malicious’ Johnny Depp dating rumours: ‘Leave us alone’
Royal fans react over Kate Middleton, Prince William’s viral dance video video

Royal fans react over Kate Middleton, Prince William’s viral dance video
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon come forward to help Jimmy Kimmel amid writers’ strike

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon come forward to help Jimmy Kimmel amid writers’ strike
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s close friend pays tribute to Princess Diana video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s close friend pays tribute to Princess Diana