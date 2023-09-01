Chris Evans and Natasha Shishmanian celebrate 90 days of sobriety

Chris Evans and his spouse, Natasha Shishmanian, have proudly announced that they have achieved 90 days of sobriety. This revelation comes in the wake of Chris's disclosure of his skin cancer diagnosis.

On Friday, the 57-year-old presenter took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo. In the image, both Chris and Natasha, who is 43 years old and a former professional golfer, are holding up their Alcoholics Anonymous Green Chips. The picture captures the couple playfully celebrating their achievement.

Chris captioned the photo with a message of triumph: "90 days sober. Feels f#%^*$€ great for SO many reasons. #selfcare > purpose/higher power>in service of others."

In a candid discussion last month, Chris revealed that he and Natasha had made the conscious decision to abstain from alcohol. They recognized that alcohol had been diminishing the quality of their lives.

Notably, just a few weeks ago, Chris disclosed that he had been diagnosed with stage zero skin cancer, eight years after initially receiving an all-clear verdict. He reassured everyone that his cancer is "as treatable as cancer can possibly be."

Additionally, Richard Hammond, aged 53, recently shared an update on Chris's well-being. Despite the health challenges Chris is facing, Richard affirmed that he remains consistently active and engaged in his work. According to Richard, Chris is in good spirits and is managing his health issue effectively, as it was detected at an early stage.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Richard conveyed, "He's good. He's fine. I saw him last night with a load of other people."