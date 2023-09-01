Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado 'Keep Going Up' with new single

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado have made a triumphant return to the music scene!

After a hiatus of 16 years since their hit 2007 collaboration "Give It to Me," this dynamic trio dropped a brand new single titled "Keep Going Up" on Friday, delivering an upbeat musical experience.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Furtado, at 44 years old, exclaimed, "It's here 'Keep Going Up'! Now available everywhere @timbaland @justintimberlake," along with a snippet of the song. Timbaland, aged 51, made his own Instagram announcement with enthusiasm, declaring, "Let me be your DJ Labor Day Weekend. SONG OUT NOW. we finally here!"

The song itself encapsulates the euphoria of finding happiness after enduring personal struggles. Furtado's lyrics convey this sentiment: "My new life's much better than the old one, Now I'm laughing, remember I was broken." Timberlake, aged 42, and Furtado harmonize on the catchy chorus, repeatedly affirming, "I keep goin', I keep goin', I keep goin' up."



In a delightful twist, the new tune also pays homage to Furtado and Timbaland's earlier hit "Promiscuous." Timbaland cleverly nods to their 2006 track by opening "Keep Going Up" with, "How you been young lady? Does the feeling still drive you crazy?"



Accompanying the song's release is a visualizer music video that compiles footage of Timbaland, Timberlake, and Furtado in the recording studio. The behind-the-scenes clip offers a glimpse of each artist in action, with Furtado sporting a dark jean jacket, a white cropped top, and a gold chain, while Timbaland and Timberlake sport T-shirts and caps.



Interestingly, although they collaborated on the song, the trio wasn't physically in the same room during its creation. Furtado recorded her vocals remotely, while her male counterparts shared a studio space across the globe. Nevertheless, distance did not hinder their camaraderie. The visualizer concludes with Timbaland FaceTiming Furtado and then surprising her by introducing Timberlake via the phone screen.

Back in August, Timbaland had already hinted at the release of "Keep Going Up," which was set for September 1st.