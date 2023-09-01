 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Celine Dion's sister shares heartbreaking details of her illness

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 01, 2023

Celine Dions sister shares heartbreaking details of her illness
Celine Dion's sister shares heartbreaking details of her illness 

Celine Dion's sister shared heartbreaking details of the singer's disease in an interview.

Speaking to HELLO!,  Claudette said, "The disease is a mystery to doctors and there's very little that can be done to ease her pain."

Claudette said the singer’s family are there to “alleviate her pain” but Celine is fighting tooth and nail to get better from this incurable disease.

 “Celine is doing everything to recover. She's a strong woman. It's an illness we know so little about. There are spasms – they're impossible to control.”

“There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain,” remarked the 74-year-old.

Celine’s sister further stated, “We're crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness.”

In May, the Canadian singer announced that she was canceling the European stretch of her world tour due to a medical condition that makes it difficult for her to perform.

She said she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome that causes muscle spasms. At the time, the disorder forced her to postpone some European shows on her "Courage World Tour."

More From Entertainment:

Paris Jackson files case against stalker who broke into her home

Paris Jackson files case against stalker who broke into her home

Sydney Sweeney steals the show at Venice Film Festival in chic green dress

Sydney Sweeney steals the show at Venice Film Festival in chic green dress
Will Taylor Swift break Elton John's record? video

Will Taylor Swift break Elton John's record?
War hero turns his back on Prince Harry as he sides with UK media video

War hero turns his back on Prince Harry as he sides with UK media

Sam Asghari voices support for Hollywood workers

Sam Asghari voices support for Hollywood workers

Blink-182 postpones U.K. shows as Travis Barker rushes home due to ‘urgent family matter’

Blink-182 postpones U.K. shows as Travis Barker rushes home due to ‘urgent family matter’
Adam Driver gets emotional as he receives 7 minute standing ovation for ‘Ferrari’ at Venice Film Festival

Adam Driver gets emotional as he receives 7 minute standing ovation for ‘Ferrari’ at Venice Film Festival

Barbie Botox: Women warned of viral trend

Barbie Botox: Women warned of viral trend

King Charles likely to ‘forgive’ Prince Harry despite sharing royal secrets

King Charles likely to ‘forgive’ Prince Harry despite sharing royal secrets
Olivia Rodrigo takes Australia by storm with 'Guts' album promotion

Olivia Rodrigo takes Australia by storm with 'Guts' album promotion
Prince Harry shares first statement as he receives exciting news: ‘It fills me with immense pride’ video

Prince Harry shares first statement as he receives exciting news: ‘It fills me with immense pride’
Angelina Jolie finds dating ‘terrifying’ after Brad Pitt abusive marriage video

Angelina Jolie finds dating ‘terrifying’ after Brad Pitt abusive marriage