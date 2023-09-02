Kim Kardashian is 'disrespecting' Japan: 'Grow up!'

Kim Kardashian has found herself facing a myriad of complaints after her ‘disrespectful’ image with a Japanese Geisha went public.



It all occurred during Kim’s trip to Japan alongside North West and some of her friends.

The post and subsequent picture in question is from Kim’s latest Instagram update and it features her making a fish face right next to a Japanese Geisha, during a selfie.

Many started to question the star’s mental age following the image’s release.



One fan even wrote “Grow the f*** up” whereas others began questioning whether Kim ‘even knows’ the historical significance of the art. “I bet she doesn’t even know the history of the Geisha using them as f****** prop for her sorry a—Instagram.”

Others in the comment section began bashing the star for being an ‘overused’ fan of the fish/duck face, and one even said, “Kim just needs to take a break from so many photos of herself with the lips ! She is in her mid 40s and yes gorgeous and successful we all know but does she ever get tired of just so much excess?” (sic)

Check out Reactions Below:

While many were focused on Kim’s portrayal Infront of the performer, some began to draw contrasts with earlier antics, “Reminds me of when she made fun of Kourtney and Khloe for dressing up like this,” one Instagram follower wrote.

This prompted another to recall the moment “when she named her brand Kimono and got in trouble for it.”







