‘Riverdale’ stars Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart turn heads at Venice Film Festival

Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart, who co-starred in the popular TV show Riverdale, made a stylish entrance together at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

The actresses, who reunited at the star-studded event following the finale of their long-running CW series, were dressed in glamorous gowns.

Reinhart wore a plunging black gown with lettuce-style ruffles on the bust. She paired the figure-hugging dress with shiny black pumps and carried a delicate satin clutch.

The Look Both Ways star accentuated her ensemble with dangling earrings with large gemstones and a stunning tennis necklace.

She styled her blonde bob in a sleek and polished manner, with one side tucked behind her ear. Her makeup showcased a light and dewy look, bringing out her natural beauty.

Mendes, on the other hand, opted for a strapless mermaid-style gown adorned with iridescent sequins. She accessorized with silver pieces, including metallic silver sandal heels and cuff-layered choker necklaces.

The Do Revenge actress's hair was styled in effortlessly stylish beach waves, and she sported a light brown monochromatic makeup look to enhance her features.

The duo walked hand-in-hand as they made their way into the event, giving their fans a glimpse into their bond.

Afterward, Mendes was seen on her way to the famous celebrity hotspot, Harry's Bar in Venice, accompanied by her boyfriend, Rudy Mancuso. The YouTube sensation looked sharp in a timeless white button-down shirt paired with an open blazer.

Mendes and Rudy, who made their relationship public on Instagram in November 2022 and have been dating since then, strolled hand in hand with Rudy leading the way to the restaurant-bar.