 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Beyonce invited Meghan and Harry to her concert?

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Beyonce invited Meghan and Harry to her concert?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted at Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour show on Friday.

The couple was seen standing in a private box with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, in pictures widely circulated on social media.

The Duchess of Sussex honored Beyonce's birthday request for her fans to wear silver to the show.

The couple was seen attending the singer's show months after Meghan revealed in her Netflix documentary that Beyonce had texted her a day after she and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired.

Given Beyonce's regard for Meghan, it's also been speculated she might have invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to her concert.

The final episode of the couple's Netflix documentary shows Prince Harry reacting hilariously when Meghan says, "Beyonce just texted."

Harry then teases his wife for not showing excitement despite getting a text from the singer.

Meghan Markle laughs and tells her husband, "I still can't believe she really knows who I am".

The  Duchess reads Beyonce's text that says, "I want you feel safe and protected."

Megha says "She (Beyonce) admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.

Commenting on Beyonce's text, Prince Harry says, "That's well said."

More From Entertainment:

Emma Stone says ‘Poor Things’ portrays ‘acceptance’ of womanhood video

Emma Stone says ‘Poor Things’ portrays ‘acceptance’ of womanhood

Meghan Markle’s sweet family plan ahead of Prince Harry UK visit disclosed

Meghan Markle’s sweet family plan ahead of Prince Harry UK visit disclosed
Kevin Costner sets the record straight on 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner sets the record straight on 'Yellowstone'

US authorities accused of concealing Prince Harry's immigration documents

US authorities accused of concealing Prince Harry's immigration documents

Kim Kardashian is 'disrespecting' Japan: 'Grow up!' video

Kim Kardashian is 'disrespecting' Japan: 'Grow up!'
Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Princess Diana
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope enjoy manager’s wedding afterparty ahead of own wedding

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope enjoy manager’s wedding afterparty ahead of own wedding

Olivia Rodrigo gets honest about 'The Idol'

Olivia Rodrigo gets honest about 'The Idol'

‘Riverdale’ stars Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart turn heads at Venice Film Festival video

‘Riverdale’ stars Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart turn heads at Venice Film Festival

Prince Harry breaks silence on King Charles’ row with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry breaks silence on King Charles’ row with Meghan Markle
Kim Kardashian snubs Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker with ‘insensitive’ post

Kim Kardashian snubs Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker with ‘insensitive’ post
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to royal family with latest move video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to royal family with latest move