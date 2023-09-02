Beyonce invited Meghan and Harry to her concert?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted at Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour show on Friday.

The couple was seen standing in a private box with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, in pictures widely circulated on social media.

The Duchess of Sussex honored Beyonce's birthday request for her fans to wear silver to the show.

The couple was seen attending the singer's show months after Meghan revealed in her Netflix documentary that Beyonce had texted her a day after she and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired.

Given Beyonce's regard for Meghan, it's also been speculated she might have invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to her concert.

The final episode of the couple's Netflix documentary shows Prince Harry reacting hilariously when Meghan says, "Beyonce just texted."

Harry then teases his wife for not showing excitement despite getting a text from the singer.

Meghan Markle laughs and tells her husband, "I still can't believe she really knows who I am".

The Duchess reads Beyonce's text that says, "I want you feel safe and protected."

Megha says "She (Beyonce) admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.

Commenting on Beyonce's text, Prince Harry says, "That's well said."