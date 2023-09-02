US authorities accused of concealing Prince Harry's immigration documents

The US authorities have been accused of purposefully concealing Prince Harry's immigration documents after he admitted to abusing drugs in the past in his tell-all book Spare.

"The Biden administration should come clean over what's contained in the immigration application," said Nile Gardiner, who served as an aide to former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

He said, "So far they are refusing to release the records, which suggests that clearly there is something to hide. Prince Harry himself should support the release of his immigration records — if he has nothing to hide."



"At the end of the day, this is about accountability, transparency, and openness on behalf of the US administration with regard to an immigration application by a high-profile individual," said Gardiner.



The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says the Duke of Sussex "has a right to privacy" concerning his immigration status in America.



A US court in June heard a case filed by a conservative think tank seeking to know more about the awarding of a visa to Harry despite the admission in his memoir that he had used illegal drugs.



In its complaint, the Heritage Foundation noted that Harry "has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad."

"United States law generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry to the United States," the complaint says.

In his book "Spare," Harry admitted to experimenting with drugs including marijuana, cocaine and psychedelics.

The Heritage Foundation is asking the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to release Harry's immigration file, saying there is "widespread public and press interest" in the case.

In its response, the government said that while there "may be some public interest in the records sought," it is not presently convinced there is a compelling need to release the records.

In its complaint, the Heritage Foundation noted that other celebrities such as the late football star Maradona and the late singer Amy Winehouse had been denied entry into the United States because of past drug use.

A previous request by the Heritage Foundation for the release of Harry's immigration records was rejected by the US authorities because they did not have his consent to do so.

Visa applicants to the United States are asked about their past drug use and can be barred from entry, although there are exceptions and waivers can be granted.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, an American citizen, moved to the United States in January 2020 after stepping away from their royal duties.



