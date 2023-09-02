Emma Stone says ‘Poor Things’ portrays ‘acceptance’ of womanhood

file footage





Emma Stone has revealed what made her say yes to Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, pointing out the movie’s woman centric story and how it felt like “acceptance of what it is to be a woman.”

Poor Things is an upcoming sci-fi fantasy film that stars Stone in the lead role of Bella Baxter, a young woman who has been brought back to life by a brilliant yet unorthodox scientist named Dr. Godwin Bacter, portrayed by Willem Dafoe.

In a behind-the-scenes clip released by Searchlight Pictures, Emma Stone provides some insight into her character's unusual and distorted situation.

"She is understanding what it is to be a member of society and the more autonomous she becomes, the more challenged the men seem to be by it."

In Bella's new life, she encounters Duncan Wedderburn (played by Mark Ruffalo), a lawyer described as "slick and debauched." Bella and Duncan team up for an expansive journey across continents, during which Bella becomes deeply committed to her mission of advocating for equality and liberation.

Poor Things centers on Bella’s journey of empowerment as a woman, a factor important to the La La Land actress:

"I wanted to play Bella because it felt like acceptance of what it is to be a woman. To be free. To be scared and brave. "

The cast of Poor Things also includes Ramy Youssef as Max KcCandles, Christopher Abbott as Alfie Blessington, Suzy Bemba as Toinette, Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley, Kathryn Hunter as Swiney, Vicki Pepperdine as Mrs. Prim, Margaret Qualley as Felicity, and Hanna Schygulla as Martha Von Kurtzroc.

Aside from her acting role, Stone also took on a producer role for Poor Things. She worked alongside Lanthimos, and Stone had words of praise for the director.

"Yorgos has given me a gift by asking me to be a producer on this. I've gotten to be very privy to the whole process that I wouldn't have if I were just acting in it. It just felt like the perfect combination."

Poor Things was originally set to hit theaters on September 8, but due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes it has been pushed to December 8, 2023.