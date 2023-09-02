 
entertainment
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Zac Efron and brother Dylan flaunt chiseled abs during boat trip

Zac Efron will next be seen in the biopic The Iron Claw which is based on the Von Erich dynasty
Zac Efron treated his Instagram followers to glimpses of a boating and golfing adventure he shared with his younger brother, Dylan. The post showcased the brothers' fit bodies along with various moments from their trip.

The post kicked off with a photo of the two siblings standing side by side on a boat, both sporting swim shorts that highlighted their well-defined upper bodies. 

The next image featured the Baywatch actor, displaying his chiseled six-pack as he climbed back onto the boat after a refreshing swim.

The subsequent photos showed the brothers enjoying a round of golf at a picturesque course overlooking a serene lake. In a comical video, Zac could be seen making a swing and hilariously missing the ball, sending it off to the right.

The Instagram post concluded with a snapshot of one of the Efron brothers wiping out while riding a wave, their feet dramatically suspended in the air. Zac captioned the photos with the date they were taken: "8/31/23."

This wasn't Zac's first beach getaway this summer. In July, he showcased his toned physique during a luxurious yacht trip in Saint-Tropez, France, where he also enjoyed jet skiing in the Mediterranean waters.

The actor has been bulking up for his upcoming A24 wrestling film, The Iron Claw, which delves into the "rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

In the movie, Zac portrays former pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich. The film also stars Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Lily James, Holt McCallany, and Maura Tierney.

A teaser photo from July showcased Zac's ripped physique alongside his co-star Jeremy Allen White.

