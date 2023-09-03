Olivia Rodrigo addresses speculation of song 'Vampire' being about Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo addresses speculation of the song 'Vampire' being about Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo recently addressed the speculation that her song Vampire was about Taylor Swift.



She restrained herself from providing any clear clarification, adding that she was surprised by the assumption that her song was about pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Olivia Rodrigo's Response

According to the Hindustan Times, In an interview with The Guardian, When asked if her song's verses, “bloodsucker, fame fucker, bleedin’ me dry like a goddamn vampire!” were about Swift, the musician replied, "I have never told what my songs are about throughout my entire career and probably would never do so."

She expressed her distaste for pigeonholing a single song as being specifically about a single personality.

The Origin of 'Vampire'

Olivia revealed that she had an out-of-body experience during the recording of Vampire as lyrics just poured out of her. She said. "I was upset about a certain situation and went to the studio alone and sat down at the grand piano, and the chords, melody, and lyrics just poured out of me."

Previously, when fans speculated that the song was about her ex, Adam Faze, People magazine reported a source clarifying that the song is not about Adam.

The Olivia-Taylor Feud

The feud between Olivia and Swift started following the release of Olivia's album "Sour", which was immediately compared by fans to Swift's "Cruel Summer".

The songstress didn't address the matter publicly but later added Taylor to the list of co-writers on the track. According to Billboard, Olivia had to give up a vast sum of money in royalties with credits to Taylor, Jack, and St. Vincent.