Bradley Cooper's 'Jewface' controversy: Makeup artist apologises for causing any hurt

Bradley Cooper's Jewface nose for the film Maestro generated a lot of controversy, and now the Oscar-winning makeup artist, Kazu Hiro, responsible for creating the nose, has apologised for causing any hurt.



Makeup artist Kazu Hiro, who happens to be a two-time Oscar winner, apologised, saying, "I was not expecting that to happen. I feel sorry that I hurt some people's feelings."

According to Dailymail, Kazu continued, "The outcome in the movie came after a lot of considerations, and we tested several different looks before finalizing this one. We wanted to respect the look too."

The nose of Bradley Cooper in the movie got severe backlash from several members of the Jewish community just after the release of the movie's trailer, as some Jews accused Cooper of resorting to Jewface in his character.

However, the actor was defended by Bernstein's family, who said, "Bradley Cooper included us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father," adding that the criticism was just an annoying distraction.

The movie is set to premiere tonight (September 2, 2023) in Venice. Cooper, who is the actor, director, writer, and producer of the movie, wasn't able to promote it as it is a Netflix project.

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike prevented the actors from promoting any of their works; it also prohibited Cooper from promoting his movie, as it would have been a violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules.