Sunday, September 03, 2023
Travis Barker spotted leaving hospital with wife, Kourtney Kardashian, amid family emergency

Travis Barker's "urgent family emergency" that prompted his band Blink-182 to cancel their upcoming shows in Dublin, Belfast, and Glasgow appears to be linked to his pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian, as speculated by fans earlier.

Travis was seen leaving a Los Angeles-area hospital on Saturday, accompanied by his pregnant wife.

According to TMZ, the couple boarded a waiting SUV to get home in the company of some of their security guards.

According to the publication, Kourtney still looked very pregnant without any signs of the newborn, and she was on her feet, meaning that she hadn't given birth yet.

Earlier, Travis's band announced the postponement of their shows due to the drummer's urgent family emergency and announced that Travis would be returning to his home in the States.

Blink-182's announcement did not provide the details of the emergency, and they were also unable to provide any rescheduled dates for their shows.

It is not yet confirmed if the emergency was about Kourtney, what happened to her, or why she was in the hospital. But the eldest Kardashian sister appeared to be fine.

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her first child with Travis Barker; the pair have children from previous relationships. 

