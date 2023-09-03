Katie Price slammed by trolls on new Instagram post with Princess and Bunny

Katie Price recently faced severe backlash from trolls on her latest Instagram post. The former glamour model posted an adorable picture with two of her kids, Princess and Bunny.

The picture saw Katie wearing a knitted jumper as her daughter Princess smiled while standing beside her. Bunny also smiled for the camera, wearing a Fierce black shirt, as Katie and Princess affectionately grabbed her face. Katie was seen pouting for the photo.

The former I Am A Celebrity star captioned her post, "Had the best night with my girls movie marathon and snacks."

Some of her fans expressed their love in the comment section of the post, as one of them wrote, "Wow, Princess is a double of you, Kate, Beautiful babies." Another affectionately wrote, "Aww, you can't beat a girlie movie night, I do the same with my girls."



Her post was filled with hate comments and criticism from the trolls, as one of them wrote, "You have always got to steal the show; you can't outdo the young ones. And it might help if you took the windscreen wipers off."

While another wrote, "Smile Katie, oh, that's right, you can't."

A third one grilled her for not adding Jett to the picture, saying, "When are you going to do that with Jett? After all, you never had a party for his birthday, yet you did for Bunny."