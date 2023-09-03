 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Katie Price slammed by trolls on new Instagram post with Princess and Bunny

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Katie Price slammed by trolls on new Instagram post with Princess and Bunny
Katie Price slammed by trolls on new Instagram post with Princess and Bunny

Katie Price recently faced severe backlash from trolls on her latest Instagram post. The former glamour model posted an adorable picture with two of her kids, Princess and Bunny.

The picture saw Katie wearing a knitted jumper as her daughter Princess smiled while standing beside her. Bunny also smiled for the camera, wearing a Fierce black shirt, as Katie and Princess affectionately grabbed her face. Katie was seen pouting for the photo.

The former I Am A Celebrity star captioned her post, "Had the best night with my girls movie marathon and snacks."

Some of her fans expressed their love in the comment section of the post, as one of them wrote, "Wow, Princess is a double of you, Kate, Beautiful babies." Another affectionately wrote, "Aww, you can't beat a girlie movie night, I do the same with my girls."

Her post was filled with hate comments and criticism from the trolls, as one of them wrote, "You have always got to steal the show; you can't outdo the young ones. And it might help if you took the windscreen wipers off." 

While another wrote, "Smile Katie, oh, that's right, you can't."

A third one grilled her for not adding Jett to the picture, saying, "When are you going to do that with Jett? After all, you never had a party for his birthday, yet you did for Bunny." 

More From Entertainment:

Stormzy plans to propose to Maya Jama after rekindling romance

Stormzy plans to propose to Maya Jama after rekindling romance
Travis Barker spotted leaving hospital with wife, Kourtney Kardashian, amid family emergency video

Travis Barker spotted leaving hospital with wife, Kourtney Kardashian, amid family emergency
Kanye West resurfaces at friend's performance after Italy controversy

Kanye West resurfaces at friend's performance after Italy controversy
Dwayne Johnson shares heartfelt tribute to young fan battling cancer

Dwayne Johnson shares heartfelt tribute to young fan battling cancer
Mohammad Al Fayed '100%' knew Princess Diana did not die by accident

Mohammad Al Fayed '100%' knew Princess Diana did not die by accident
Meghan Markle warned 'egoistical' posts on Instagram can create 'pitfalls' video

Meghan Markle warned 'egoistical' posts on Instagram can create 'pitfalls'
Prince Harry acting like Princess Diana's 'heir' by 'truly making difference' video

Prince Harry acting like Princess Diana's 'heir' by 'truly making difference'
Princess Diana secretly wanted Prince Harry to be 'King?'

Princess Diana secretly wanted Prince Harry to be 'King?'
Bradley Cooper's 'Jewface' controversy: Makeup artist apologises for causing any hurt video

Bradley Cooper's 'Jewface' controversy: Makeup artist apologises for causing any hurt
Sir Elton John, Brian Wilson, and more pay homage to the late Jimmy Buffet

Sir Elton John, Brian Wilson, and more pay homage to the late Jimmy Buffet
Elizabeth Olsen reveals desire for diverse roles beyond Marvel

Elizabeth Olsen reveals desire for diverse roles beyond Marvel
Olivia Rodrigo addresses speculation of song 'Vampire' being about Taylor Swift video

Olivia Rodrigo addresses speculation of song 'Vampire' being about Taylor Swift