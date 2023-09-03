 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Billie Eilish stuns fans by performing Ireland concert despite being sick

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Billie Eilish ended up performing at her concert in Ireland despite being extremely ill, leaving her fans stunned.  

Few days before showing up at the Electric Picnic 2023, Eilish wrote on her social media how she is really sick and suffering a lot.

“You know me and you know that I wouldn’t cancel a show even if I was literally dying, but the show must go on,” she penned.

The Bad Guy hitmaker requested some consideration, saying, “I am trying my best and I’m gonna need your help tonight.”

A video posted by Leinster Express captured Eilish, who sounded pretty stuffed up, greeting 50,000 attendees at the concert. She asked the crowd to “give all that they’ve got tonight.”

Eilish opened the show with You Should See Me In a Crown. A fan video shows her pausing to cough as the attendees sang Happier Than Ever.

The What Was I Made For crooner closed the 70-minute show, expressing how thankful she is for her fans, “I love you so much, thanks for having me, but I'll see you again.” 

