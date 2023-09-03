Dakota Johnson shines at 50th Telluride Film Festival with friends

The Telluride Film Festival celebrated its 50th edition in Telluride, Colorado, commencing on Thursday and extending through Monday, September 1.

One of the prominent figures gracing the event was Dakota Johnson, who received permission to participate and promote her latest film, "Daddio," alongside her co-star Sean Penn. This special allowance was granted as part of an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA.

During the festival, on Saturday, Johnson was spotted socializing with members of the cast and crew of the newly released film, "Wildcat," co-written and directed by actor Ethan Hawke. Seated on the grass, Johnson was joined by Hawke, his daughter Maya Hawke, and Laura Linney, the renowned star of "Ozark."

Dressed in a chic denim jacket, Johnson layered it over a loosely fitting pink button-up shirt, which she elegantly tied at the bottom, accentuating her waistline.

Complementing her attire were navy blue slacks and a pair of black mesh ballet flats. Her long brunette hair cascaded in a casually styled half-up, half-down fashion, and she sported designer sunglasses. Adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble, Johnson adorned herself with shiny gold hoop earrings and showcased a glossy pink lip.

Amidst the laid-back setting, Johnson engaged in conversation with Maya, who exhibited her distinctive fashion sense in an oversized striped shirt paired with baggy denim jeans.

Meanwhile, Laura Linney, at the age of 59, radiated joy in dark blue jeans and a green and black striped shirt beneath a black puffer coat. Staying true to the relaxed atmosphere, the "Savages" star donned a Telluride Film Festival baseball cap over her long blonde locks.

Ethan Hawke himself appeared to be in high spirits, sporting an all-denim ensemble for the occasion.