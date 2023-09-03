 
Prince Harry’s misery at Beyonce concert exposed: ‘Such a sad man’

Prince Harry’s apparent demeanor during the Beyonce concert has sparked a massive amount of questions.

American showbiz journalist Kinsey Schofield issued these claims and statements about the duke.

Revelations about this have been presented to GB News presenter Mark Dolan.

Ms Scofield started it all off by analyzing Prince Harry’s body language at the Beyonce concert with Meghan Markle and his mother-in-law Doria.

Referencing it all she started by posing a question to the host and said, “I mean, has he really Mark? He looked quite sad.”

Because at least outwardly “Harry looked absolutely miserable and appeared to be wearing a women’s blazer.”

In the middle of her chat she also pointed out some possibilities that may be the ‘real and true reason’ before adding, “Some fans came to his defence, as it was the day after his mother’s passing, but he also Mark, might have been blue over the fact that the Heart of Invictus has failed to crack Netflix’s top in the States.”

“Seriously just a glum look on his face,” she also added before signing off from the converastion.

For those unversed, the royals were recently spotted hanging out in a private box during the concert.

On numerous accusations Meghan Markle appeared to be swaying to the beat, and clapping to the tune, whereas Prince Harry majorly stood with his arms crossed, looking out into the stage, or into his phone. 

