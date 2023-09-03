 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Travis Scott shows off personal fleet collection on Insta

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Travis Scott loves coffee-brown colour so much that he turned almost everything into the shade.

Proving the above statement, the Butterfly Effect rapper showcased his car collection, which was, unsurprisingly, in his preferred tone.

Sharing a snap on Instagram, the Antidote hitmaker was seen next to his coffee-brown cars.

Similarly, the Houston native doubled down on the theme by donning pants of the same colour.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly pointed out that the high-end cars in the picture were the same as what was featured in his Batman Halloween theme, leading him to deactivate his account after being flooded with trolls for his Caped Crusader tribute in 2020.

"U aint brought out that lambo since you got bullied for the batman fit," one fan commented.

While another added: "TELL HIM TO BRING OUT THE BATMAN SUIT."

Meanwhile, as both are in Vancouver, Drake is teasing an unconfirmed high-octane-packed performance with the 32-year-old.

Headlining the It's All A Blur tour, the Drizzy rapstar is putting fans on edge on Instagram, hinting a potential collab on the concert, which was usually partnered with by 21 Savage.

"Vancouver it's T TIME [tomorrow] don't you worry," pointing to his hit feature track Meltdown on Travis's new album Utopia.

