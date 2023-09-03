 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Joe Biden pens touching tribute to Jimmy Buffett: 'A poet of paradise'

Joe Biden pens touching tribute to Jimmy Buffett: 'A poet of paradise'

Jimmy Buffett has breathed his last on September 1. Dozens of tributes were presented from high luminaries to remember the musician's legacy. One such was US President Joe Biden.

"A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another," the White House issued the statement from the chief.

"His witty, wistful songs celebrate a uniquely American cast of characters and seaside folkways, weaving together an unforgettable musical mix of country, folk, rock, pop, and calypso into something uniquely his own."

Apart from the head of the State, legendary Sir Elton John also penned an emotional note.

"Jimmy Buffett was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him, and he never let them down. This is the saddest news. A lovely man has gone way too soon. Condolences to Jane and the family from David and me," he wrote on Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Jimmy's cause of death was cited as skin cancer. Well-placed insiders told TMZ that skin cancer found its way to the Margaritaville crooner, resulting in lymphoma and leading to his death.

"He lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively," said his close friend. He was 76 at the time.

