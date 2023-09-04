Kim Kardashian doubles fortune after splitting with Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian is a business whizz. With several ventures up and running, the self-made entrepreneur, after splitting with Kanye West, is predicted to open "two new business ventures", as per an expert.

Talking to Mirror, the celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman shared her expertise on the fortune of the SKIMS founder, expansion plans, and what her future entails.

Reading Kim's astrology chart, the expert claimed the 42-year-old will try her luck in uncharted territories, such as the diet industry and more.

"We are likely to see at least two new business ventures from the entrepreneur, one around the beauty industry like cosmetics, and another one the diet industry like a new shake blend," the astrologer said.

Studying the reality star's astrology sign, Libra, the expert, noted that her characters fully aligned with the sign.

"Elegant, peaceful, and family-minded, Librans are sensitive and seek to help others. Kim's perfect balance of beauty and brains, emotions and activism, is very appropriate for her sign," she added.

Both top-notch business moguls, Kim and Kanye parted ways after seven years of marriage in 2021.