Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's stylish date night at Catch Steak

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, was recently seen enjoying a date night with his wife Lauren Hashian as the couple stepped out on Saturday for dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.



The acclaimed Hollywood icon rocked a cream short-sleeved top, showing off his well-built arm muscles, and paired it with cream trousers and white joggers.

The actor completed his look with eyeglasses and a watch on his wrist as he displayed a stunningly toned physique, carrying a black back that appeared to be of his wife, reports Dailymail.

Dwayne's 38-year-old wife Lauren turned heads during the outing as she looked stunning in a plunging dress with sparkly embellishments throughout.

Lauren had to get the support of crutches due to an unknown foot injury, and she kept a casual look for the dinner as she was seen wearing flat sandals and tied her hair back in a low ponytail.

Dwayne, the wrestling turned Hollywood star, met Lauren for the first time in 2006, and they officially tied the knot in 2019 after welcoming two daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 5.

Dwayne was previously married to Dany Garcia, whom he divorced in 2008, and shares a 22-year-old daughter, Ava Raine, with her.