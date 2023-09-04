 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's stylish date night at Catch Steak

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 04, 2023

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's stylish date night at Catch Steak

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, was recently seen enjoying a date night with his wife Lauren Hashian as the couple stepped out on Saturday for dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

The acclaimed Hollywood icon rocked a cream short-sleeved top, showing off his well-built arm muscles, and paired it with cream trousers and white joggers. 

The actor completed his look with eyeglasses and a watch on his wrist as he displayed a stunningly toned physique, carrying a black back that appeared to be of his wife, reports Dailymail.

Dwayne's 38-year-old wife Lauren turned heads during the outing as she looked stunning in a plunging dress with sparkly embellishments throughout.

Lauren had to get the support of crutches due to an unknown foot injury, and she kept a casual look for the dinner as she was seen wearing flat sandals and tied her hair back in a low ponytail.

Dwayne, the wrestling turned Hollywood star, met Lauren for the first time in 2006, and they officially tied the knot in 2019 after welcoming two daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 5.

Dwayne was previously married to Dany Garcia, whom he divorced in 2008, and shares a 22-year-old daughter, Ava Raine, with her. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian doubles fortune after splitting with Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian doubles fortune after splitting with Kanye West?
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 'civilized approach' amid split speculations

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 'civilized approach' amid split speculations
Adele grapples with wardrobe dilemma for Beyonce's birthday concert video

Adele grapples with wardrobe dilemma for Beyonce's birthday concert
Gabriel Guevara arrested on sexual assault charges at 'Venice Film Festival'

Gabriel Guevara arrested on sexual assault charges at 'Venice Film Festival'
Internet in frenzy over Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's rumoured split

Internet in frenzy over Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's rumoured split
Joe Jonas retains divorce lawyer amid reports of marriage troubles with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas retains divorce lawyer amid reports of marriage troubles with Sophie Turner
King Charles’ ‘simmering resentment’ of Meghan Markle is ‘almost palpable’

King Charles’ ‘simmering resentment’ of Meghan Markle is ‘almost palpable’
Prince Harry is ‘no longer’ the ‘the petulant spare to the heir’

Prince Harry is ‘no longer’ the ‘the petulant spare to the heir’
Drake names one favourite artist to rap with: See who

Drake names one favourite artist to rap with: See who
Kevin Costner steps out to enjoy court victory with family

Kevin Costner steps out to enjoy court victory with family
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner seek divorce to end 'serious problems'

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner seek divorce to end 'serious problems'

Prince Harry’s attempting to ‘provoke’ King Charles

Prince Harry’s attempting to ‘provoke’ King Charles